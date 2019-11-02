Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ewing Funeral Home
106 Mulberry Avenue
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for William Staron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Staron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Staron Obituary
ATHENS - William "Bill" Staron passed peacefully at The Laurels of Athens on Oct. 21, 2019, at 101 years of age.
Born Dec. 13, 1917 in Cleveland, he was the son of the late William and Alice Adams Staron. He owned and ran a hardware store in East Cleveland (Best Hardware..."not the biggest, but the best") for over 40 years.
He is survived by his three sons, William (Nancy), Robert (Madeline) and Timothy (Randy); five grandchildren (Kristen, Virginia, Kathleen, William and Alexander); and eight great-grandchildren (Nicholas, Chloe, Samuel, Ava, William, Owen, Morgan and Noah).
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice, of 65 years whom he met in Cairo, Egypt while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, and his daughter, Susanne.
Services will be held at the Western Reserve National Military Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio, sometime in the spring.
Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are by the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ewing Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -