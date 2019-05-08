JACKSONVILLE - William G. Van Hall, 91, of Parsippany, New Jersey, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at The Dwelling Place in Dover, New Jersey.

Born Aug. 10, 1927 in Jacksonville, he was the son of the late Andrew and Rosalie Gordon Van Hall. He was a World War II Army Air Corps veteran. William was an Ohio University graduate and went on to work for the Athens McBee-Litton Industries, later transferring to New Jersey where he retired as a Comptroller. He was a member and organist at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster and the St. Christopher Catholic Church in Parsippany. William enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by a sister, Mary Lou Talbert of Jacksonville; nieces, Connie Talbert Dugan of Jacksonville, Susan (Dan) Christman of Glouster, and Tracy (Buzz) Whitlatch of Athens; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 31 Republic Ave. Glouster. Interment will be in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Trimble, where there will be a military graveside serviced conducted by the United States Air Force and the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may call at the Church on Friday from 5-8 p.m. with a vigil being held at 7:30 p.m. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 9, 2019