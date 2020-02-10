Home

White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Coolville Cemetery
Wilma Henderson Obituary
ALFRED--Wilma Arlene Burnem Henderson, 93, of Alfred, Ohio died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at her residence.
Born April 17, 1926, in Letart Falls, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Addie Jane Young Burnem. She was a housewife and dairy farmer.
She is survived by three daughters, Susan (Ron) Tallman, of Barre, VT, Sharon Gillogly, of Albany, OH and Lisa (Ken) Ritchie, of Reedsville, OH; a son, Robert Henderson of Alfred, OH; grandsons, Garrett Ritchie, Clayton Ritchie and Jason (Jenny) Pullins; great-grandchildren, Tyson Long, Brittany Long, Ashley Long and Rebecca Pullins; sisters-in-law, Linda Burnem, Thelma Henderson and Roberta Henderson; and several nieces and nephews. 
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold (Bim); sister, Louise Burnem Roush; brother, James Robert Burnem; foster sister, Reva Evans Norris; son-in law, Jeff Gillogly; father and mother-in-law, Clarence Lee and Osie Henderson; brothers-in-law, Clarence(Tommy) Henderson, Sherman Henderson, Ralph Henderson and Carleton Follrod; and sisters-in-law, Vera Henderson, Francis Henderson and Margaret Henderson Follrod. 
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Coolville Cemetery with Pastor Linda Damewood officiating.
There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alfred Methodist Church.
Arrangement have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 11, 2020
