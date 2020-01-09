|
Paul Edward Morris, 78 of Delphi, Indiana passed away on Jan. 6th, 2020.
He was born in Albany, Ohio on September 30th, 1941 to Mina Irene Jeffers & Harold Jerome Morris.
In 1962 he moved to Indiana where he began working on the railroad. In 1964 he and his 1st wife settled in Delphi, Indiana where they raised their only son, Jeff. As Paul resided at his Delphi homestead he remarried and divorced two more times. After dedicating 40 years to the railroad, he retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad in 2002. He was always known as a hard worker and a good provider for his family, with his main hobbies being ping pong, motorcycles, keeping the moles out of his yard, and being as strong as Charles Atlas.
Due to health issues Paul moved back to Ohio in late 2016 to live with his son Jeff and family. As his health conditions worsened he moved to The Lindley Inn located in The Plains, Ohio during the late summer of 2019. A sudden bacterial infection ended his 3+ year battle with Dementia.
Paul leaves behind his son Jeffrey Alan Morris (wife, Heather) of Nelsonville, Ohio; three grandchildren: Jade Morris, Will Morris & Talon Morris all of Nelsonville, Ohio; his brothers: Wayne Morris (wife, Mary) of Springboro, Ohio; Steve Morris of Lancaster, Ohio; Louis Morris (wife, Pat) of Athens, Ohio; and Kenny Morris (wife, Vicki) of Loudon, Tennessee along with many nieces & nephews. Other special people that deserve mentioning are: his favorite Catfish eating friends, Jerry & Teresa Robertson of Chalmers, Indiana; Long-time neighbors, the Peterson Family of Delphi, Indiana; John Henry and Glen Veach, both colleagues & friends from his years on the railroad.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents as well as his sister, June Morris (husband, Bill Bryan) of The Plains, Ohio.
Our family would like to give special thanks to everyone at The Lindley Inn for their support and care over these past 6 months, as well as all of his chair volleyball friends at the Athens Community Center.
Per Paul's request, there are no plans for any sort of services. At a later date the family will carry out their own special arrangements in memory of him.
Published in The Athens NEWS on Jan. 9, 2020