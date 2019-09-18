|
Aaron A. Siller, 43, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Born in Newport, Rhode Island on December 28, 1975, he was a son of Klaus G. Siller and Sally J. (Pratt) and grew up in Westfield.
Aaron graduated from the Connecticut Culinary Institute in 2008 and was an amazing cook and loved to grill.
Employed as a shift leader for Taco Bell, Aaron had previously worked at the Monarch Restaurant in South Deerfield, as well as several factory jobs and Wal-Mart.
Aaron loved his cat, "Slate", as well as hiking, canoeing and kayaking. He also enjoyed paracoding, painting and never missed a chance to go swimming. Aaron was always willing to learn something new.
Aaron will be missed by his beloved mother, Sally Pratt, of Athol; sisters, Rachel and Shelby ; his loving cat and companion, "Slate"; and many aunts, uncles and cousins; and friends that were like family.
Calling hours will be held on September 28, 2019 from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A celebration of life will be held on September 28, 2019 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm at Orange Innovation Center, 131 W Main Street, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Aaron's memory can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/AaronSillerMemorialFund
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019