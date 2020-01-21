|
Alan K. Legare, 50, of Spring St. Athol, passed away peacefully early Friday morning at home after a long illness. Born in Athol on November 13, 1969, he was the son of Sidney and Penny Legare of Athol. He married Cheryl Toney on July 19, 1997 and they shared over 23 years together.
Alan grew up in Petersham and Athol and spent most of his life here. He worked many jobs. He was a mechanic for a machine shop, worked in a print company, and an electronics manufacturer. Alan loved being a nurse's aide most of all. He got so much out of helping the elderly and was loved by all the patients and families he worked with. He made lifelong friends in the process.
Alan was an avid sportsman. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many mornings on the shores of Lake Mattawa fishing with friends and family. Anyone who spent time with Alan knew they were going to laugh. Alan's laugh and sense of humor was infectious and he kept it to the very end. He always had a kind word of encouragement or just a hug and an I love you. Alan will be dearly missed by many.
Alan is survived by his wife Cheryl (Toney) Legare, his parents Sid and Penny Legare of Athol, his siblings, April Campbell of Athol. Jeff Legare and his wife Emily of East Machias, Maine, and Rich Legare and his wife Shannon of Orange, and also several nieces and nephews. Per Alan's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers Alan requested making a donation to a local animal shelter.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020