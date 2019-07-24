Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Marion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice G. Marion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice G. Marion Obituary
Alice G. (Blackburn) Marion, 81, of Orange, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Health Care.

Alice was born March 20, 1938, in Mt. Olive, NC, daughter of the late Noel and the late Sally (Dunn) Blackburn. Alice was an CNA at Baldwinville Skilled Nursing for over 25 years. She was a big fan of Engelbert Humperdinck and James Dean. She loved to dance, had a great sense of humor.

She was predeceased by her husband, Albert R. Marion, and brothers, Donald and Billy Blackburn.

She leaves four children, Tonya Winniwicz and husband, Michael, Terry Dean Marion and wife, Karen, Lisa Marion and fiance, Keith Lapan, and Christopher Marion and wife, Jeanna; 13 grandchildren, Jeremy Higgins, Arik Higgins, Ian Winniwicz, Savannah Marion, Brandon Marion, Samantha Black, Vanessa Plourde, Corey Fisher, Camille Bedaw, Julianna LaMontagne, Rayne Marion, Hunter Marion, and Mystic Marion; many great grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Blackburn; two sisters, Evelyn Davis and Dot Miller; many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Friday, July 26, from 5:00 to 6:30 P.M. at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 100 North Parkway, Suite 105, Worcester, MA 01605 or by visiting .

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in the Athol Daily News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Family Funeral Homes
Download Now