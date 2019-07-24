Alice G. (Blackburn) Marion, 81, of Orange, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Health Care.



Alice was born March 20, 1938, in Mt. Olive, NC, daughter of the late Noel and the late Sally (Dunn) Blackburn. Alice was an CNA at Baldwinville Skilled Nursing for over 25 years. She was a big fan of Engelbert Humperdinck and James Dean. She loved to dance, had a great sense of humor.



She was predeceased by her husband, Albert R. Marion, and brothers, Donald and Billy Blackburn.



She leaves four children, Tonya Winniwicz and husband, Michael, Terry Dean Marion and wife, Karen, Lisa Marion and fiance, Keith Lapan, and Christopher Marion and wife, Jeanna; 13 grandchildren, Jeremy Higgins, Arik Higgins, Ian Winniwicz, Savannah Marion, Brandon Marion, Samantha Black, Vanessa Plourde, Corey Fisher, Camille Bedaw, Julianna LaMontagne, Rayne Marion, Hunter Marion, and Mystic Marion; many great grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Blackburn; two sisters, Evelyn Davis and Dot Miller; many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours are Friday, July 26, from 5:00 to 6:30 P.M. at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 100 North Parkway, Suite 105, Worcester, MA 01605 or by visiting .



To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Published in the Athol Daily News on July 25, 2019