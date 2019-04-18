Alice Louise (Centerbar) Moise, 95, of Athol, died Sunday, April 14, in her home, after an illness.



Alice was born July 28, 1923, in Holyoke, daughter of the late George B. and Katherine (O'Brien) Centerbar. In her youth, she attended Holyoke and Aldenville schools. After marrying Hervey C. Moise, they moved quite a bit due to his service in the Air Force. They settled in Granby, MA for 17 years, where she worked at what was Ren Electronics. After retiring as a supervisor, they retired 20 years in various places all over Florida, as snowbirds. Alice and her husband moved permanently to Athol,16 years ago.



She was a member of St. Francis Church and a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed camping, sun, beaches, was a die hard Red Sox fan, and a candy addict. Alice was also very generous giving to many charities over the years, especially the and .



Her husband, Hervey or better known as "Curly", died May 4, 2013. She was also predeceased by her brothers, George and Frank Centerbar, and sisters, Kay Schmitt and Helen Miller.



She leaves one daughter, Debra Grenier and husband, Paul of Athol; one son, Gary Moise of Orange and former daughter in law, Annette Moise; giving them 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, as well as many friends throughout FL and MA.



Calling hours are Monday, April 22 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange. Burial is private in Chicopee.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , or to the .



