Alice M. (Nadeau) Bailey
1944 - 2020
Alice M. (Nadeau) Bailey, 76, of Paige Street, died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Dover, New Hampshire on September 17, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Isabel (Capen) Nadeau, and grew up in Fitchburg, MA, having lived in multiple places prior to moving to Athol in 2004.

She enjoyed mini-golf, bowling, movies, Elvis, her dog Chi-Chi and loved her family and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, James R. Bailey Sr. whom she married on July 4th, 1964.

Alice leaves behind four children, Jeanna Stevens of Athol, James Bailey Jr. and his wife Julie of Fitchburg, Roberta Bailey of Athol and Donald Bailey of Springfield, Oregon; six grandchildren, Marie Comeaux and her husband Mike of Brimfield, Samantha Stevens and her partner Sergio, of Worcester, Amelia Bailey of Fitchburg, Victoria Bailey of Fitchburg, Jason Bailey and his wife Jenni of Athol, and Alicia Goodrich of Rhode Island; six great grandchildren, Bria, Emma and Tessa Comeaux, and Austin, Shyanne and Jasmine Bailey; and many other siblings, friends and family.

There are no calling hours.

There are no services at this time, however, a celebration of life will be held later.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

Published in Athol Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
