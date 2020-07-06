Alice Pearl Harper Gordon passed away surrounded with the love and comfort of family, on July 5, 2020, at the home of her daughter Eileen Longe in Swanzey, N.H.
She was the eldest child of Clara Smith Basset and John Harper. She was born on August 5, 1925 in Dorchester, Mass. where she resided until the age of ten before moving to Petersham, Mass. with her mother and two sisters. She finished elementary school at Petersham and graduated from Petersham's Center High School with the class of 1943.
In 1944, she married Julius S. Gordon of Mooers, N.Y. They both worked at the L. S. Starrett Company in Athol, Mass. for several years. In 1946, they purchased The Sentinel Elm Farm, a dairy farm, in North Orange, Mass. Here, they raised five children. They retired from farming in 1982.
Alice was an active member of The Community Church of North Orange and Tully where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Dorcas Society, Bar None Society, and volunteered with suppers and the yearly North Orange Village Fair.
She also volunteered with the North Orange Brownie and Girl Scout Troop for many years.
In 2000, Alice moved from Orange Mass. to Barre, Mass. to be closer to family and in 2019 moved to Swanzey, N.H. to live with her daughter, Eileen.
She was a lifelong artist, loved knitting, crocheting, sharing her creativity, bowling, and cherished being with family.
She is lovingly remembered by her family; son and daughter-in-law David and Carolyn Gordon of Fitchburg, Mass., daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Warren Clark of Barre, Mass, daughter and son-in-law Joyce and Allen March of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, daughter Eileen Longe and partner Wayne Goodwin of Swanzey, N.H., son Bruce Gordon and partner Tracy Martel of Petersham, Mass. She is also lovingly known as Gram Gordon to 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also missed by her beloved cat, Boots.
A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at South Cemetery, in Orange, Mass.
A future date for a Celebration of Life will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice at HCS, 312 Marlboro Street, Keene, N.H. Please make checks payable to Hospice at HCS. Thank you.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
