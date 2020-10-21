Allen W. Green, 46, of Emerald Lake Drive and formerly of Orange, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 after being stricken ill.
Born in Athol, MA on March 30, 1974, he was the son of John W. and Stephanie (Lyesiuk) Green and grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School with the class of 1992. While in high school, Allen was an avid sportsman and played soccer and basketball.
While growing up, Allen played Little League and participated in Orange Recreation Association games.
Allen has lived in Florida the past three years, working for a medical equipment manufacturer.
A compassionate man, Allen organized several charity softball games to help care for sick children in the community.
Allen was passionate about playing disc golf with many friends. He also had enjoyed fishing, and playing softball.
Allen is survived by his loving parents, John and Stephanie Green of Orange; his brothers, John Green and his wife, Gail, of Easthampton, and Scott Green and his wife, Angie, of Charlotte, North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Derek Osborn, Felicia Osborn, Denton Green, Brandon Green, Connor Green, Savannah Green and Nathan Green; two great nieces, Hartland Osborn and London Osborn; his aunts, uncles and cousins, Nick and Charlene Lyesuik and family of Orange, Gene and Cathy Lyesuik and family of Athol, Cathy and Dennis Cullen and family of Athol, Lydia and Eric Ledoux and family of Orange, Sharon and Matteo Giuffre and family of Athol and Diane and Mike White and family of Athol; and many, many friends including Scooter Newton, Bryan Lagimoniere and Sara King.
FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED FOR:
A graveside service will be held on November 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in South Cemetery, 585 South Main Street, Orange, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor from St. Mary's Church of Orange officiating.
Donations in Allen's memory are suggested to Senator's Boosters, c/o Larry Fisher, 100 Winter Street, Orange, MA 01364.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM