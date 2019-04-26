Allison S. Thomson, 92 of Athol, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in St. Vincent's Hospital, Worcester.



Allison was born on November 22, 1926 in Chatham Head, Northumberland, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Walter A. Thomson and the late Blanche I. (Sinclair) Thomson.



Allison was a WWII Army Veteran serving from February 1945 to December 1946. He married Rowena A. O'Mara on November 24, 1951. He worked for the former UTD in Athol as a manager in the payroll department for 28 years. After leaving there he worked for Bill & Camilla Cosby for 28 years as their estate manager.



Allison loved his family, gardening and playing golf. He also had his pilot's license and enjoyed flying as well as riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed a full and beautiful life. He was a life-long member of Jehovah's Witnesses where he made and leaves many beautiful friends. A special thanks to his nephew Carl Fisher and Mark Erali.



Allison leaves the love of his life, his wife of 67 years: Rowena (O'Mara) Thomson, his sons: Scott Thomson and his wife Jenny, Gary Thomson and his soul-mate Carolyn; his loving daughter: Sandy Bowens, who blessed him with two granddaughters: Kari Ann and husband Bill and Brandi.



A Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4th at 1:00 p.m. in the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.



A Calling hour will be held Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 29, 2019