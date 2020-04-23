|
Alonzo E. "Jim" Ivins, Jr., 67, of Athol, died Saturday, April 18, at Athol Hospital after long battle with Mulitiple Myeloma.
Jim was born September 21, 1952 in Chicago IL, son of the late Alonzo E. Ivins Sr. and the late Shirley (Dubrule) Benoit. Jim was a man of many talents. He was a jack of most trades, worked for Athol Table, Cass Toy Company, and owned and operated his own business Ivins Flat Work. Also, Alominics with his best friend Mac. Most of all he enjoyed woodworking. Jim was determined to complete his high school education. He earned his GED as an adult and earned his certificate in Autocad from Mount Wachusett Community College. He enjoyed playing pool fishing camping and many other activities. But most spending time with Family & friends.
Jim leaves his wife of 47 years, Theresa (Shaw) Ivins, three children, oldest daughter April Johnson and husband Dane of Rock Falls, IL; one son, Thomas Ivins and his wife, Tara of Orange, youngest daughter Colleen Ipock & husband John of Athol ; five grandchildren. Aprils children, Cheveyo and Nizhoni Johnson of IL, Toms children Andrew Ivins and partner Chrystal Gargone and Justin Ivins of Athol, and Colleens son Connor Ipock Athol; great grandson, Jeremy Ivins of Athol; three sisters, Shirley Landis and husband Tim, Bonnie Dennis and husband Norman and Holly Floran all of FL; many beloved nieces and nephews & great nieces and great nephews, and his life-long best friend, Mac Robinson.
A celebration of life will be announced at a future date with the assistance of Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Homes, 110 New Athol Rd. Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020