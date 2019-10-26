|
|
Andrea E. (Belcher) Goodwin, 87, of Barre, died October 23rd at home following an illness.
She was bornSeptember 27, 1932. She was a daughter of H. Elgin Belcher and Viola (Spinney) Belcher and was a life-long resident of Barre. She graduated from Barre High School in 1950.
She was a third generation florist and worked in the business her parents established in Barre in 1930, Belcher's Flowers.
She was active in many organizations in Barre.
She is survived by her three children, Suzanne Harty and her husband Alan Harty of Barre; Barbara Tappin and her fiance', Peter Markert, of Hardwick, and Kenneth Goodwin and his wife, Ann Goodwin, of Barre; She is also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; and by her sister and brother in law, Lucille and Lawrence Begin; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends of Andrea's are invited to stop by the Grandview Terrace Hall, Ruggles Lane, Barre on Sunday, November 3rd between 1 and 3 p.m, to share memories of Andrea.
PerAndrea's wishes, there will be no funeral of calling hours.
A private family service will be held at the East Street Cemetery in Petersham.
Please see the Witty's Funeral Home website (www.wittyfuneralhome.com) for the complete obituary and to offer your sympathy online.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 28, 2019