ATHOL- Angelina (Casella) Cook, 96, of Athol, died Sunday, July 14, in her home, after an illness. Angelina was born May 10, 1923, in Athol, daughter of the late Antonio and the late Rose (Marselli) Casella. She had a great love of children and was a wonderful mother. She adored her grandchildren. She had a kind heart and would do anything for her family. Angelina loved dogs and has many over the years. She also enjoyed cooking, dining out, going for car rides, and going out for coffee. Her husband of 61 years, Calvin Cook, died January 10, 2014. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Mark Anthony, John, and Francis Casella, and her sister, Marie Dyer. She leaves four children, Gail "Susan" Perry and her companion, Kent of Fitchburg, Greg Cook of Ft. Myers, FL, Ricardo Cook, and Candace Parker and her husband, Peter, all of Athol; three grandchildren, Nicole Perry of Hermosa Beach, CA, Michael Perry of Springfield, and Anthony Sheffield of Medford; two step grandchildren, Bethany Parker of Norwood and Matthew Parker of Medford; several nieces and nephews. Calling hours are Thursday, July 18, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Higgins-O'Connor Funeral Home, 146 Main St., Athol. The Funeral Mass is Friday, July 19, at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady Immaculate Church, 192 School St., Orange. Burial will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery. Those attending the Funeral Mass should go directly to the church. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Angelina's name to Athol Animal Shelter c/o Athol Police Department 280 Exchange St. Athol, MA 01331 or the 70 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701 Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Rd. Orange is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on July 17, 2019