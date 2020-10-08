Ann (Thrower) Carley, 87 of Athol, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in the Quabbin Valley Healthcare, Athol.



She was born in Athol, on December 16, 1932, the daughter of the late Spencer G. Thrower and the late Lottie (Newton) Thrower.



Ann grew up in Athol, graduating from Athol High School in 1950, attending Boston University, took piano lessons from Ruby Noyes and several other teachers in Worcester. She later moved to Royalston returned to Athol for many years.



Ann was employed as a clerk in the export department for L.S. Starrett Company for 45 years retiring in 1995. She taught piano for over 20 years.



She was a member of the Athol Congregational Church since 1948, she served as collector and as clerk. Ann served as church organist at the First Congregational Church of Templeton 1952-1971 and Athol Congregational Church from 1971-2008 also serving as director of music. Organist at First Congregational of Westminster 2008-2010 and Quinsigamond United Methodist of Worcester. Member of Order of Eastern Star-former Themis Chapter NO30 Athol, and was past Matron, past Deputy Grand Marshall and past Grand Organist of Mass., past Matron of Cradle Rock Chapter #125-Barre, honorary member of Corona Chapter #205-East Long Meadow, Puritan Charity Themis Atlantic #29, Galilean Shrine Order of White Shrine of Jerusalem #14, Past High Priestess of Vashti Shrine #2-Glastonbury, CT. She was also a former member of the American Guild of Organist and served as membership secretary of New Hampshire.



She leaves a step-son, Kenneth E. Carley of Gardner; a step-daughter, Rebecca Cowan of Rochester, NY; a sister: Margaret L. Wikel of Athol; three step grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; two nieces, Sandra White of Athol, Andrea Wikel Fiske of Orange and one nephew, Spencer Wikel.



She was predeceased by her husband, LeRoy E. Carley, her sister, Elizabeth M. Thrower; two brothers, Spencer Thrower, Jr., Harold Thrower; by a step-daughter, Brenda Carley and by a niece, Linda Jillson.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Silver Lake Cemetery, Silver Lake Street, Athol. Due to COVID-19 there are no calling hours or church service. Those attending the graveside are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations in Ann's memory be made to the Isadore Forbes Benevolent Fund, Eastern Star, 302 Walnut St., Newtonville, MA 02460.



Higgin's O'Connor Funeral Home 146 Main St., Athol is directing arrangements.



