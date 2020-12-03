Ann Elizabeth (McGuirk) Hopkins, 67, passed away from Covid complications on November 20, 2020 at the Halifax Hospice Facility in Ormond Beach, FL.



Born on October 12, 1953 in Montague MA, she was the daughter of the late Mary Devlin and Zeno J. McGuirk



Ann grew up in Athol, MA attending public schools and gratuating from Athol High School in 1971 where she played field hockey and was a twirler in the band. Her early summers were spent in Wells Beach, ME and at Camp Wiyaka in Richmond, NH, where she was Miss Ann the Swim Director. She attended Berkshire Community College where she obtained a BA. She also earned a BS from Bridgewater State College and an MBA from Western New Engalnd College.



She married Mark Hopkins in 1978 and lived in Masphee, MA for most of their married life before moving to Port Orange, FL



Her work history includes time in the mircometer room at Starrett Tool in Athol, Augut in Masphee, and several years at Halifax Health Behavioral Services in Daytona.



Ann is survived by her husband Mark from Port Orange, FL; a sister Cathleen McGuirk from Fitzwilliam, NH; a brother Bill McGuirk from The Villages, FL; a sister-in-law Martha Hopkins from Sagamore, MA; a nephew Christopher Purdy from Biddeford, ME; a niece Kirsten Purdy Jones, her husband Michael and their children, Charlotte and McPherson, all of John's Creek, GA. Ann was predeceased by a sister Mary Jo McGuirk who died in 1954.



In memory, donantions can be made to the Athol High School Scholarship Association or to Camp Wiyaka in care of the Athol Area YMCA, Main St., Athol, MA 01331



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store