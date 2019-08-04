|
|
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Annette M. Hagie at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield on August 1, 2019. She passed away peacefully with family at her side.
Born at Athol Memorial Hospital on December 12, 1958, she was a daughter of Joseph Leo and Esther (Laford) Boudreau and graduated from Athol high school class of 1977, as well as attending Mount Wachusett Communty College in Gardner for medical billing & coding.
Annette worked the past 15 years at ITW EF & C, as a SPC Coordinator. Her hard work ethic and strength as a single mother have always been looked up to.
She loved gardening, sports, baking, cake decorating, seeing and spending time with her loved ones and her grandsons were her life.
An avid traveler who would of explored the world if she had had the money, Annette did manage to travel to Canada multiple times, as well as visiting Washington DC, Hawaii and Ireland.
Annette is survived by her son, Andrew Hagie of Orange; a daughter, Chantel McGlone of Athol; grandsons, Jack-Martin Johnson and Weston L. Johnson; her mother, Esther Boudreau of Athol; brothers, Bernie Boudreau and his wife, Karen, of Northfield, and Larry Boudreau of Athol; a sister, Maria LeBlanc and her husband, Jim, of Athol; and many nephews and nieces.
Besides her father who passed on February 1, 2016, Annette was predeceased by a brother, Jeff Boudreau.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, August 8th , beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Ellinwood Country Club, 1928 Pleasant Street, Athol.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up at www. Gofundme/Annette-boudreau-hagie to assist with medical and funeral expenses.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019