|
|
Antero Armas "Curly" Salo was born in 1943 in Toholampi, Finland to Eino and Taimi Salo. Antero was one of the first immigrants to arrive in the United States by airplane and he took great pride in that fact.
Antero grew up in Fitchburg and then lived in Ashby before moving to Athol, Massachusetts.
He was a proud Vietnam Air Force veteran and later spent his career as an electrician.
Antero leaves behind his sister, Aino and her husband Frank of Crestview Florida and his three children, Erik and his wife Celia of Westminster, Jon and his wife Jennifer of Morgantown West Virginia and Cory and her husband Ken of Williamsville, New York. He also leaves his love of 14 years, Joyce Chase of North Orange.
Antero had a passion for many things in life with family and friends always being his priority. He lived life to the fullest though travel (Finland and Portugal being his favorites), fishing, photography, nature and wildlife, country music, and all Boston sports teams (especially the New England Patriots).
He was referred to as one of the most genuine and dependable people you could ever know.
Due to the ongoing health pandemic, the calling hours and funeral will be postponed until a date to be determined in late June.
In the meantime, donations can be made in his memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 357 Main St, Hartford, CT 06106 or the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020