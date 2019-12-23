|
|
Anthony J. "Tony" Greco, 91, of South Main Street, passed on Friday evening, December 20, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol, surrounded by family.
Born in Revere on July 21, 1928, he was a son of John and Angelina (Rinaldo) Greco and grew up in Methuen. Tony received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Tufts University in 1949.
Tony enlisted in the United States Army on January 2, 1951 and served during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on December 14, 1952.
In September of 1955, Tony married Constance "Connie" (Coleman) Greco and have enjoyed 64 years of marriage.
Tony had been employed by the Erving Paper Mill as a Technical Director for a number of years before retiring. He had previously worked for Claremont Paper.
Tony's hobbies included fishing, gardening, photography, reading, and tending his beloved fruit trees. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife Connie and his large, extended family. He cherished his time with family at the beach, the lake, watching his grandchildren's sporting events and other activities, and hosting gatherings large and small at the family home.
Survivors include his loving wife, Constance Greco of Orange; his children, Annemarie Barber of New Salem, Mark Greco of Gloucester, Robert Greco, and his wife Jennifer, of Ipswich and Margaret Bousquet, and her husband Gary, of Athol; grandchildren, Allison Wyatt and her husband Ben, Mallory Barber, Bradley Bousquet, Nicholas Bousquet, Mia Greco, Michael Greco, and Will Greco; great grandchildren, Jacob Wyatt, Nate Wyatt, and Lucas Wyatt; and many nephews and nieces.
Besides his parents, Tony was predeceased by a son, John Greco, a sister, Marie Esslinger, and his brothers, John Greco and Alan Greco.
A calling hour will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 10:30- 11:30 a.m., at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 26th at 11:30 a.m., at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.
Interment with military honors will follow in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019