Arlene Fay Martinelli, 76, died peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Orange on November 10, 1943, the daughter of the late Primo and Evelyn (Gabriele) Martinelli and grew up in Orange.
Arlene worked for many years with her mother running the store at Pine Beach, Lake Rohunta, as well as a cafeteria worker at Butterfield and Dexter Park Schools, and also worked fro American Greetings.
She loved spending time with her family and adored children. She was an avid Red Sox fan, loved watching wrestling, enjoyed dancing, baking, Elvis, Christmas and snowmen.
Survivors include her brothers, Arthur and his wife, Rhoda, and Primo and his wife, Virginia, all of Orange; sisters, Jean LaMonda of Orange and Ann Boyle and her husband, Norman, of Athol; sister in law, Doris Martinelli of Orange; and many nephews and nieces.
Arlene was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Rena Smith, and a brother, Richard Martinelli.
A special thank you to Quabbin Valley Healthcare staff for the care they gave Arlene.
There are no calling hours.
Services and interment at Gethsemane Cemetery, Athol, will be private.
Donations in Arlene's Memory can be made to the Orange Elementary Schools, memo- Meals Program, P.O. Box 680, Orange, MA 01364
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.