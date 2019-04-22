Arline E. (Baxter) Mackenzie Young, 94, went to her eternal rest on April 20, 2019 in the Dana wing of Quabbin Valley Healthcare, Athol. She was born in North Dana, MA on February 6, 1925 to Charles and Barbara (Wrin) Baxter. She moved to Athol in 1931 when the town was flooded to create the Quabbin Resevoir. She attended Athol schools, and graduated in 1945.



Arline married Walter "Porky" Mackenzie in 1947. They raised three children in the home Porky built. Arline was a homemaker until her children were older. Throughout her life, Arline worked many places including Dr. Meeney's veterinary office, Union Twist Drill, LS Starrett, Pleasant Street School, and Silver Lake School. Arline "retired" more than once. She always stayed busy. Arline was an exceptional seamstress, handcrafter, and artist. She was always creating beautiful things, whether it was handmade clothing, braided rugs, quilts, or a meal for her friends and family. Arline was well known for her baking skills and her sweet tooth. To her family she was known as "Meme".



Arline was predeceased by her first husband Porky, her second husband James "Stogie" Young, her firstborn son Scott Mackenzie, and sister Madeline Adams.



Arline leaves behind her son Ned Mackenzie of Athol, daughter Barbara Fisk of Princeton, Maine, sister Audrey Hamilton of Florida, several grandchildren, step- grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a special caregiver Erin. Meme's memory will be forever cherished by those who loved her.



Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange. A Calling Hour will be held Friday from 11:00am - 12:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Arline's name may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019