Armand J. Dugas, 94 of Athol died Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Quabbin Valley Healthcare, Athol.



He was born April 23, 1925 in Athol,the son of the late Leo Dugas and Celina (Goden) Dugas.



Armand grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School in 1942. A veteran of World War II Mr. Dugas served in the Coast Guard aboard the LST 884. He served with the amphibious forces, receiving the Combat Action Ribbon and was involved in the battle of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. During his service he survived a kamikaze attack in the Pacific Theatre.



Armand was very proud of his military service and attended along with his wife Margaret many Coast Guard reunions.



Armand very much enjoyed traditional jazz music, Louis Armstrong, in particular and shared his love of jazz with many friends sometimes into the wee hours of the morning.



After retirement, he and his wife took a cross-country camping trip, visiting with many friends along the way. He loves hunting and fishing and also enjoyed watching sports. He particularly loved the Boston Bruins, attending a veteran's game in 2018.



He leaves his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret S (Gushen) Dugas; three sons, David Dugas and his wife Dianna, James Dugas, Michael Dugas and his wife Laura; one daughter, Catherine Campbell and her husband Alan and three grandchildren Jason, Sarah, and Hannah Dugas; and one great grandson, Jackson Erali. He also leaves a god-son, Ronald Stone and special friends the Lozier brothers who followed in his firefighting career.



He was predeceased by his brother, Leo Dugas.



Armand lived a full, rich life and it will be celebrated greatly by those who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff at Quabbin Valley Healthcare for their kindness and caring these past few months.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10 AM in Our Lady Immaculate Church 192 School St. Athol. Burial will follow with full military honors in Gethsemane Cemetery Athol.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 new Athol Road, Orange.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial contributions be made in his memory to Our Lady Immaculate Church 192 School Street Athol, MA 01331 or to the Athol Fire Department 2251 Main Street Athol, MA 01331.



