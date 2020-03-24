|
|
Arnold R. Plante, 83 of 130 Harrington Street, Athol, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home. He was born in Winchendon, on December 6, 1936, the son of the late Albert and the late Eunice K. (Mahoney) Plante. He grew up in Winchendon and has resided in Athol for over 60 years. Arnold worked in shipping and receiving at the Harris Manufacturing in Orange. He was a member of Our Lady Immaculate Church and was a big Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed walks with is dog Lacey. He leaves one daughter, Marcy Schulz and her husband, Jim of Huntington, MA; three sons, Mike Plante and his wife, Sherry of Charlton, Roger Plante of Athol, and Kevin Plante and his wife, Angela of Athol; three grandchildren, Sarah Love and her husband, James, Nicole Underwood and her husband, Frasier, and Katelyn Hayman and her husband, Riley; one great grandchild, Chloe Underwood. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Madeline "Midge" (Thayer) Plante who passed in 2019. A funeral mass will be held in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol. Due to restrictions in place for the amount of people who can attend, only immediate family will be allowed at the service. There are no calling hours. For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020