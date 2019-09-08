|
Arthur H. Sault, 90, a longtime resident of Orange and Athol, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Baystate Medical center in Springfield.
Art was born April 20, 1929 in Orange, a son of Raymond E. and Evelyn R. (Kimball) Sault.
After school, he joined the Marines, later going to work at the L. S. Starrett Co. in Athol.
Art is survived by a brother, Richard C. Sault Sr. and his wife, Barbara of Swanzey, NH; nieces and nephews, Richard Jr., Michael, Linda, David, Bill and Susan; and best friend, Alex Blake and his granddaughter, Aryel.
Art is predeceased by his parents, a brother, Raymond Jr., and sister, Marilyn.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held in the family lot at Central Cemetery, Grove Street, Orange, on September 17, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019