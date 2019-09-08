Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Sault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur H. Sault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur H. Sault Obituary
Arthur H. Sault, 90, a longtime resident of Orange and Athol, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Baystate Medical center in Springfield.

Art was born April 20, 1929 in Orange, a son of Raymond E. and Evelyn R. (Kimball) Sault.

After school, he joined the Marines, later going to work at the L. S. Starrett Co. in Athol.

Art is survived by a brother, Richard C. Sault Sr. and his wife, Barbara of Swanzey, NH; nieces and nephews, Richard Jr., Michael, Linda, David, Bill and Susan; and best friend, Alex Blake and his granddaughter, Aryel.

Art is predeceased by his parents, a brother, Raymond Jr., and sister, Marilyn.

There are no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held in the family lot at Central Cemetery, Grove Street, Orange, on September 17, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.

You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witty's Funeral Home
Download Now