Aurolyn Diane Kennedy, 83, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 at home. She was the daughter of Archibald and Lona Howe, born on June 9, 1936. Aurolyn graduated from Templeton High with a high School diploma. She was married to her husband Martin Robert Kennedy Sr. on May 12,1956 for 45 years until his passing in March 2001.



She was employed by Union Twist Drill of Athol for 17 years and S. Bent Furniture Company for 8 years. She was an avid bowler and played for UTD Bowling League. She was a member of the Monadnock Oldies Car Club and her favorite past time was camping and enjoying time with family and friends. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and of course, her elephants. As a member of The Salvation Army of Athol; she enjoyed fellowship with her church family and she always looked forward to attending the women's retreats and family camps.



She is survived by her children, Martin Robert Kennedy Jr, Pamela Irene Houghton, Walter Michael Kennedy, 8 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange on Monday July 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. A calling hour will be held from 1 - 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lower Cemetery, Phillipston.



In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer Foundation of America in memory of Aurolyn Kennedy at https://alzfdn.org.



