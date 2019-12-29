|
|
Austin F. Towle, 71, passed away on December 27, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after an illness.
Born in Gardner on March 5, 1948, he was a son of Frederick A. and E. Lillian (Deschenes) Towle. Austin graduated from Ralph C. Mahar Regional in 1965, later attending a trade school in Leominster where he studied mechanics.
Following trade school, Austin served in the United States Army from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1971. He was a mechanic in the motor pool in Vietnam.
In 1975, Austin started his career with Erving Paper Mill where he worked until retiring in 2005.
Austin enjoyed using his mechanical skills to repair vehicles of his friends and family. He was well known for being the guy to call when your car broke down because he would come pick it up with his self made car trailer. His other passion was singing and he spent many nights performing with his friend, Dick Burdin.
Austin leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Diana (Taylor) Towle; two daughters, Emma (Towle) Gooden and Austina Towle; two sisters, Irene (Towle) Arsenault and Jeanne (Towle) Stewart; many nephews and nieces; and his father in law, Lloyd Taylor
Austin was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Fern A. (Towle) Partridge, a brother, Frederick W. Towle, and a brother in law, Charles Stewart.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.
Interment with military honors will follow in Tully Cemetery, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Heywood Healthcare, memo- Quabbin Retreat in memory of Austin Towle, 242 Green Street, Gardner, MA 01440 or to donor's choice.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 30, 2019