Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for B. Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

B. Peter Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
B. Peter Holmes Obituary
B. Peter (Pete) Holmes passed away peacefully at Quabbin Valley Healthcare on February 17, 2020 following a five year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

He was born in Montague, MA on April 9, 1941, son of Richard and Norma Holmes and grew up in Orange. Pete was a 1959 graduate of Mahar Regional High School. He also graduated from the Northampton Commercial College, majoring in accounting.

During his business career, Pete worked at Tyler Millworks, later he worked 40 plus years at the Rodney Hunt Company, retiring in 2009 as Accounting Supervisor.

Pete was a member of the Orange Gun Club, Orange American Legion Post No. 172, and was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Orange.

He leaves his wife of 50 years, Marge (Ballou) Holmes. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Linda Stone and her husband Dick, of Orange; sister-in-law, Roberta Johnson and her husband Donald, of Orange, and a brother-in-law, Charles Ballou and his wife Mary, of Simsbury, CT; a niece, Lisa Carey of Athol; nephews, Christian Stone of Shrewsbury, Michael Johnson of Orange, Ross Mainville of Canton, CT; as well as great nephews and great nieces, and several cousins.

There are no calling hours or services and interment in South Cemetery, Orange, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Orange Gun Club, 357 West River Street, Orange, MA 01364.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of B.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witty's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -