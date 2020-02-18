|
|
B. Peter (Pete) Holmes passed away peacefully at Quabbin Valley Healthcare on February 17, 2020 following a five year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born in Montague, MA on April 9, 1941, son of Richard and Norma Holmes and grew up in Orange. Pete was a 1959 graduate of Mahar Regional High School. He also graduated from the Northampton Commercial College, majoring in accounting.
During his business career, Pete worked at Tyler Millworks, later he worked 40 plus years at the Rodney Hunt Company, retiring in 2009 as Accounting Supervisor.
Pete was a member of the Orange Gun Club, Orange American Legion Post No. 172, and was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Orange.
He leaves his wife of 50 years, Marge (Ballou) Holmes. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Linda Stone and her husband Dick, of Orange; sister-in-law, Roberta Johnson and her husband Donald, of Orange, and a brother-in-law, Charles Ballou and his wife Mary, of Simsbury, CT; a niece, Lisa Carey of Athol; nephews, Christian Stone of Shrewsbury, Michael Johnson of Orange, Ross Mainville of Canton, CT; as well as great nephews and great nieces, and several cousins.
There are no calling hours or services and interment in South Cemetery, Orange, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Orange Gun Club, 357 West River Street, Orange, MA 01364.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020