PETERSHAM - Barbara J. (Wallquist) Amidon, 92 formerly of Petersham, died Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Quabbin Valley Healthcare, Athol, MA.
She was born in Hartford, CT, on February 23, 1927, the daughter of the late Patrick William and the late Anna (Linblad) Wallquist.
She grew up in West Hartford, CT. and graduated from high school there. She moved to Petersham in the mid 40's. Barbara was a member of the Unitarian Church in Petersham and the Petersham Council on Aging. She enjoyed cooking, family and time spent with grandchildren. She enjoyed going out to lunch.
She leaves one daughter: Terry J. Matteson of Orange; two sons: Marc C. Amidon and his wife Barbara of West Dennis, Bradford S. Amidon and his wife Rosemary of Winchendon; four grandchildren: Mary Louise Delmonico, Philip Amidon, Leigha Matteson, Joshua Matteson; 4 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years: Philip W. Amidon in 2007 and by her brother William Wallquist of Unionville, CT in 2014.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to the Petersham Council on Aging. P.O. Box 486, Petersham, MA 01366
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 30, 2019