Barbara M. (Briggs) Winchester, 93, of Athol, passed away February, 7 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare, Athol.
Barbara was born on February 28, 1926 in Athol to the late Will N. Briggs and the late Mary B. (Chamberlain) Briggs.
She was raised in Athol and attended Athol Schools. She graduated from Athol High School with the Class of 1944. She worked for the L.S. Starrett Company as well as for the former Sprague Electric Company in Worcester. She was a caring and loving housewife and mother to her three children. Barbara enjoyed camping and doing crosswords puzzles. She was an avid Res Sox fan.
Barbara is survived by her two sons: Brian L. Winchester of Baldwinville. Bruce A. Winchester of NC, four grandchildren: Daphne, Tracy, Erin, Wesley; three great grandchildren: Jeffrey, Jacob, Lucas.
She was predeceased by her husband 69 years: Max Winchester who passed in 2013; one daughter: Judy A. Colbath; two brothers: Howard Briggs, Bill Briggs, two sisters: Janet Briggs, Jessie Wetherby.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Highland Cemetery, Hillside Terrace, Athol.
I lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the 's, New England Division Office, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020