Barbara Shirley Boynton (Sulham), 67 of Orange, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Heywood Hospital, Gardner.
Barbara was born on May 15, 1952 in Gardiner, ME and moved to Orange 20 years ago, moving in with her caretakers Nathan and Nancy Sulham.
Barbara was full of life and enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She enjoyed traveling, her favorites being Hawaii, Florida, Cape Cod, A cruise to Bahamas and visiting New York City and seeing the Rocketts. She loved Elvis and was fortunate to have seen Elvis impersonators locally and her most memorable show in Hawaii. Barbara was a volunteer at Quabbin Valley Health Care Center for several years, and over the past 13 years has volunteered at the Athol Public Library Children's room, helping with story time.
Barbara is survived by her caregiver family: Daddy& Mommy: Nathan and Nancy Sulham of Orange, brother: Brent, sister: Tonya and niece: Ku'ulei, along with many friends.
Calling hours will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a eulogy at 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020