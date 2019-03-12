Beatrice S. (Forand) Goulet, 89 of Athol, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the Applewood Home for Elders, Athol, MA.



She was born in Marlborough, MA, on September 7, 1929, the daughter of the late Maurice S. and the late Gladys B. (Domingue) Forand. She was a teacher's aide in the Athol Royalston Regional School District, assisting at Pleasant St., Ellen Bigelow and Sanders St. Schools, retiring in 1989. She was a member of the Athol Women's Club, AMH Auxiliary, Athol Golden Ages Club and the AARP. She was a communicant of Our Lady Immaculate Church. She also taught Religious Education classes for Our Lady for many years. Bea loved to camp at Curlew Pond in Myles Standish State Forest with her family and relatives. She spent much of her time as a Den Mother for Boy Scouts. She took many bus trips to St. Anne de Beaupre. Bea and Pat took a trip to California. She took one trip on her own to Alaska to see her son, wife, and granddaughter, while he was in the Airforce. She was the matriarch of four generations. She leaves two daughters: Judith A. Leighton and her husband Phil of Walbridge, OH, Geralyn M. Wheeler and her husband Bob of Phillipston, MA; two sons: Robert F. Goulet and his wife Leah of Leominster, MA and Francis G. Goulet and his wife Sharon of Spring, TX; six grandchildren: Rebecca, Heather, Kirsten, Christopher, John & Kellie; seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband: Francis "Pat" Goulet, brothers; Arthur Forand, Bernard Forand, Robert Forand, Philip Forand and Larry Forand, sister; Connie Forand MacFadzen and granddaughter; Stephanie Goulet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 15th at 11:00 a.m. in the Our Lady Immaculate Church, 192 School St. Athol. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange, MA. For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Chapel, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary