Benjamin W. Skinner passed away on January 28, 2020 in Palm Harbor, Fl at the age of 80. Ben was born in Orange, MA, raised his family in Petersham, MA where he owned the Petersham Package Store for several years, was the proprietor of Skinner Hardware in Athol, MA until 1984 and then owned Skinner Realty until his retirement.



Ben will be remembered for his tremendous work ethic, honesty, compassion, generosity, service to community, trips to the Allagash in Maine and predominantly for his calmness in a crisis, charisma, mischievousness and sense of humor. Ben served in the Air Force as a meteorologist in Alaska in his younger years and devoted countless hours to his community throughout the rest of his life. He was elected to town offices in Petersham including Selectman. The Petersham Congregational Church, Lions Club, Shriners, Masons are but a few of the causes supported by Ben.



All the while, Ben never lost focus on the importance of family. He was married to Eva Rae (Whipple) Skinner until her untimely passing in 1991. Eva was often his partner in many of his business and service endeavors. Married again to Joan (Perry) Skinner and found love a final time with June Modzeleski, his soul-mate of more than a decade. Ben is survived by June, his three children, Andrew, Lori and Todd as well as grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



As a result of the current restrictions on large assemblies, the family will have a small private service and ask that you donate to your preferred charity in Ben's name in lieu of flowers.



