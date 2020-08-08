Bettejo-an Ballou, 78, of Colrain Road, and formerly of Orange and Warwick, died on Friday afternoon, August 7, 2020 at the Charlene Manor in Greenfield.
Born in Ware on October 9, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Francis H. "Fritz" Ballou and Luella (Christ) and grew up in Orange and Warwick. Bettejo-an had gone to Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in Orange and later graduated from Greenfield Community College.
Bettejo-an has been a resident of Greenfield for the past 30 years.
A secretary for several churches in Greenfield, Bettejo-an had also worked for the Slencil Company in Orange, Ames Department Store of Greenfield, and in the office at Brattleboro Haulage in Brattleboro, VT.
Bettejo-an had a great sense of humor and was loved by everyone.
An avid gardener, Bettejo-an also enjoyed reading, animals and was a very talented artist, especially at drawing.
Bettejo-an is survived by a son, Jason Ballou of Greenfield; her siblings, Guretin of Gardner, Rita Breglio of Westfield, Stephen Ballou of Athol, Robert Hager of Orange and Ann Hager-Koshar of Willoughby, OH; many nieces and nephews; along with several good friends including John Hager of Warwick and Thomas Peck of Shelburne Falls.
Besides her parents, Bettejo-an is predeceased by a daughter, Roberta Ballou Franks, a sister, Patricia Ballou, and a good friend, Tillie Hager.
There are no calling hours.
Due to Covid-19, funeral services and interment at South Cemetery, Orange, will be private.
Donations in Bettejo-an's memory may be sent to the North New Salem Congregational Church, 60 Elm Street, New Salem, MA 01355.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM