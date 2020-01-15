|
|
Betty A. (Parker) Soucie, 90, formerly of Western Avenue, died on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Gardner on October 29, 1929, she was a daughter of Harry Alonzo and Alice Mae (Piper) Parker and grew up in East Templeton and Orange, graduating from Orange High School in 1947.
On December 17, 1949, Betty married Erwin C. Soucie Jr., and enjoyed close to 50 years of marriage until his death on August 13, 1999.
Betty had worked at the J. F. McElwin Shoe Company, later going to work at Duall Plastics where she retired from. She had also been a bartender at Maroni's Cafe.
Betty had been an avid bowler, and enjoyed playing the lottery and gambling.
In the early 1990's, Betty and her husband took a much anticipated RV trip to Nashville which they enjoyed immensely.
Betty is survived by her children, Cheryl Young (Jim) and Chris Soucie (Kay), all of Orange, and Curt Soucie (Rosemarie) of Clinton; twelve grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several nephews and nieces; a brother in law, David Soucie of Athol as well as a sister in law, Yvonne Soucie of Athol.
Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by a brother, Myron Parker, sisters, Merle Parker and Winifred Parker Streeter, as well as her best friend, Joyce Perkins of Phillipston.
There are no calling hours or formal services and burial will be private as Betty had requested prior to her death.
Donations in Betty's memory can be made to the donor's choice to honor Betty's generosity to numerous causes over the years.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020