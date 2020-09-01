Betty Tolppa, who would have turned 90 on September 4, of Riverbend Woods, Athol, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Olavi "Ollie" who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her daughter Karen. Betty leaves behind three children, Sandra Vysocky (Brian) of Athol, David Tolppa (Donna) of Portsmouth, RI and Susan Thibeault (Rick) of Templeton; grandchildren, Amy Thibault (Paul), Melissa Lyesiuk, Matthew Tolppa, Brian Vysocky, Jr., Jesse Tolppa, Justine Sargent (Justin), Nicki Mataronas (Gary) and Alexander Thibeault; and many great grandchildren whom she loved very much. Betty also leaves one brother and two sisters, as well as many nieces and nephews. Betty enjoyed her many friends and activities at River Bend Woods community. She worked as an educational tutor at Pleasant Street School and Athol High School. Betty loved working with children and was also a girl scout leader for many years in East Templeton. She enjoyed travelling with her husband and family and in later years, Betty and Ollie spent the winters camping in Florida. Betty and Ollie loved dancing, especially to polkas. Betty was an avid collector of teddy bears and was very active including working out at the YMCA. She loved all animals, especially her beloved cat Terry. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 am, Our Lady Immaculate Church, 192 School Street, Athol. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, 9:30-10:30am, Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Life Path, 101 Munson St, Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301.
