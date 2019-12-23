|
While surrounded by family, Beverly B. Polana, 91, peacefully joined her loving husband of 61 years, Guido A. Polana, in Heaven on December 20, 2019 (her husband's birthday). She is now dancing in Heaven with Guido.
She was predeceased by her parents, George and Jean (Prouty) Timmons.
Beverly was a model in New York City, then later later moved to Athol and worked at Jimmie's Restaurant and the L. S. Starrett Co. for a short time before she met the love of her life, Guido, and was married and had eleven children.
She was a dedicated, loving wife and mother who always put everyone else first. She cherished all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and doted on all of them and absolutely loved holding the little babies.
Beverly (Mom) will be sorely missed and was deeply loved by her family. She was always there when you needed her, was very generous, loved to socialize and was always spunky despite being blind most of her life. Our hearts are broken, but she filled us with her love and we will cherish forever.
She is survived by three daughters, Kathryn, Carol and her husband Ed. And Lisa and her husband Mike; eight sons, Guido and his wife Sharon, John and is partner Debbie, Michael and his partner Sue, Joseph and his wife Maureen, Thomas, James, Andrew and his wife Jane, and Kenneth and his wife Tammy; 21 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.
Calling hour will be held on December 30, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church, 19 Congress Street, Orange.
Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Athol.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Commission for the Blind, 600 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 or to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019