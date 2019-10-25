|
Beverly E. "Betty" Chauvette, 84 of Athol died October 25, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare.
She was born November 19, 1934 in Hunnington, New York daughter of the late John F. and Elizabeth (Watkins) Abbott Sr. During her work career she worked at Athol Memorial Hospital, LS Starrett Company, Applewood Home for Elders and in the Home Healthcare field. She took pride in the care and advocacy she provided to local senior citizens.
She was affectionately known to many as "Gramma Boop" and "Betty Boop". She enjoyed watching local youth sports and was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and loved to torment Red Sox supporters. She followed all sporting events that her grandsons participated in for many years. She enjoyed a good "spirited" debate. She served on the local cable committee for many years.
Her husband, Lionel E. Chauvette died in 2011. She leaves her son Lee E. Chauvette and his wife Sharon Chauvette of Athol and her two beloved grandsons Corey Chauvette and Kevin Chauvette, both of Athol. She is also survived by her brother John F. (Charlotte) Abbott Jr of Leverett and her sisters Ronnie Lajoie of Phillipston and Joyce (Raymond) Dorow Sr of Athol. She leaves her nieces Karen Whittle, Kelly Haley, Christy Finkbeiner, Susan Scott, and Sarah Abbott, as well as nephews Ray Dorow II, John Abbott III, and Charlie Abbott and their families.
Following her wishes, there are no services and she will be interred alongside her husband at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Athol-Royalston Athletic Association c/o Donna Lajoie, Athol High School, 2363 Main Street, Athol, MA 01331.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 28, 2019