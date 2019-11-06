|
|
Beverly J. (Dorow) Calcari, 82, of East River Street, King James Court, died at home on Monday evening, November 4, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Born on May 31, 1937 in Ware, she was a daughter of Gardiner and Josephine (Baldwin) Dorow and grew up in Petersham, graduating from Petersham High School in 1955.
Beverly had been married to Louis Calcari Jr.
Beverly had worked at the L. S. Starrett Company in Athol since 1979 before retiring. She previously had worked at the former Interstate Manufacturing and J. F. McElwain, both in Athol, as well as the Adell Corp. in Orange.
Beverly was hard working and devoted to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all of them.
An avid reader, Beverly also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and crocheting.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Calcari and his wife, Laurie, of Orange and Louis "Chip" Calcari III and his partner, Nikki Ledoux, of Athol; daughters, Ann Petrain and her husband, Lorne, of Warwick and Sherri Calcari and her partner, Ryan Ward, of Orange; grandchildren, Shaun Calcari, Matthew Calcari (Maggie), Katie Calcari, Aubriana Petrain, Ross Melgar-Petrain (Carlos), Dan McGrath (Sara), Aaron Calcari, and Holly Roach (Ryan Tikka); great grandchildren, Jack McGrath and Ciara McGrath; as well as a brother in law, Robert Blumenthal of McLean, VA.
Besides her parents, Beverly was predeceased by a brother, Warren Dorow, and by a sister, Arline Blumenthal.
The family extends its thanks and gratitude to GVNA Healthcare, with special thanks to Moria and Kim for their special care of Beverly.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on November 15 , 2019 at 11 a.m. , in the East Street Cemetery, East Street, Petersham.
A celebration of life will be held on November 15th at noon in the Orange American Legion, 40 Daniel Shays Highway, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to GVNA Healthcare, Inc., Hospice Program, 334 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019