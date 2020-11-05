1/
Beverly J. Hubbard
Beverly J. (Miller) Hubbard, 73, of Athol died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, NH.

Beverly was born August 2, 1947 in North Conway, NH, the daughter of the late Linwood C Miller and Priscilla E (Besseck) Miller.

She was predeceased by her sister, Shirley A. Miller. She leaves a son, Kevin Hubbard and grandchildren Isabelle and Thomas of Winchester, NH, several aunts and cousins, as well as her dear friend Merry Will.

Beverly loved animals, especially in her youth, her horse Khemosabi, and throughout the years, her many feline friends.

Many thanks to the Town of Keene NH for the years of care and kindness, to Monadnock Humane Society for generous support for the furry ones, and to Maplewood for their kind comfort and care over the past year.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 am in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol. There are no calling hours.

To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road is directing arrangements

Published in Athol Daily News on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
