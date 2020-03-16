|
Bonnie Ann Adams, 62 of Athol, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2020 in Leominster Hospital.
Bonnie was born on June 30, 1957 in Athol to the late John Adams and the late Miriam (Troope) Adams. She graduated from Narragansett Regional High School with the Class of 1975. She attended Mount Wachusett Community College. Bonnie worked for MBW incorporated in Orange for 27 years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, kayaking, gardening, flowers, the beach and was an avid animal lover.
She leaves one son: Joel Cameron of Athol; one daughter: Sonya Szoc of Templeton; three grandchildren: Bailey Szoc, Felicity Cameron, Pearl Ruiz; two brothers: David Adams of Athol, Bob Adams of Orange; niece: Julie Tenney of Winchendon; one nephew: Nick Adams of Shutesbury.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will be private
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bonnie's name may be made to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington St., Boston, MA 02130.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020