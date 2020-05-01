Brian Kent Hodge, 65, a longtime resident of Athol, Massachusetts, died surrounded by family on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital from health complications related to an on-going battle with cancer.
Brian leaves his three children, son Ethan Hodge, wife Juliet, grandchildren Boston and Avery of Coral Springs, Florida, daughter Erin Haskell, husband Chris, grandchildren Oliver and Mabel of Ashburnham, Massachusetts, son Evan Hodge and wife Kerry of Nashua, New Hampshire. Brian was the youngest of seven children of William James Jr. and Beatrice May (Merrifield) Hodge of Athol, Massachusetts. A brother, William James III, predeceases Brian. He leaves his siblings Robert Hodge and wife Betsy of Halifax, Massachusetts, Judy Morrell and husband Jack of Norman, Oklahoma, Barry Hodge and wife Ginny of Monroe, Maine, Jane Zereski of West Boylston, Massachusetts, and Janice Hodge of Agawam, Massachusetts, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Brian was a proud father, never missing his children's activities and going above and beyond to always show his support for them. As a grandfather, spending time with his grandchildren brought immense joy to his life, loving the time spent with and watching them grow. He was a dedicated employee of Northrop Grumman for over 15 years, working on aerospace, defense, and scientific applications as a key member of the silicon carbide manufacturing group. He was an avid New England sports fan, watching every Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox, and Bruins games through the good and the bad seasons, always having hope his favorite teams would win or at least put up a good fight. Memories of Brian will live on in all those who knew him, loved him, and will miss him.
A memorial service will be held in the future at a time yet to be determined by his family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock by way of Memorial and Honorary Gifts online or by mail at D-H/Geisel Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070 Lebanon, NH 03756-0001 or call (603) 653-0700.
Published in Athol Daily News on May 1, 2020.