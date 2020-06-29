Brittany M. Fisher
Brittany M. Fisher, 28, of Johnson Road, died on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield from acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Born in Gardner on December 16, 1991, she was a daughter of Dalton Jr. and Angela (Dailous) Fisher and grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in the class of 2010.

Brittany was working for Spectrum Polymers in Athol and previous worked as a pharmacy technician at Family Pharmacy and the pharmacy at Wal-mart.

Brittany loved her daughters and family, spending as much time with them as she could. She also loved being in the outdoors.

Brittany is survived by her daughters, Addy, Zoey and Emily; her parents, Dalton and Angela Fisher of Orange; a brother, Dustin Fisher and his wife, Sheana, of Orange; maternal grandparents, Arti and Earl Dailous of Pensacola, FL; an aunt, Tammie Fisher and her companion, Rob Greene, of Shelburne; an uncle, Michael Dailous and his wife, Rebecca, of Sierra Vista, AZ; a cousin, Heather Greene of Shelburne; and many friends.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED AS IS SOCIAL DISTANCING. There will be no congregating inside the funeral home.

Donations in Brittany's memory can be made to the bank account of Brittany and Angela Fisher, 32 New Athol Road, Orange, MA 01364 to assist the family.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
