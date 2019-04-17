Bruce W. May, 64, of Petersham Road, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Athol Hospital.



Born in Winchendon on May 14, 1954, he was a son of the late Donald and Enola (Plante) May and graduated from Murdock High School in 1972.



Following high school, Bruce served four years in the United States Army.



Employed by the former Union Twist Drill for many years, he later went to work for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at the Fernald School in Templeton as a Direct Care agent.



Bruce has been married to Ellen J. (O'Brien) for 40 years.



Bruce enjoyed camping as well as old things and antiques.



Survivors include his wife, Ellen May of Athol; his children, Jessica Benoit, Bruce May Jr. and his wife, Becky, and Jeremy May, all of Athol; grandchildren, Cole Benoit, Julia Benoit and Bree May; his siblings, Sandy Spring and her husband, Bruce, of Hubbardston, Linda May of Athol, Catherine May of New Hampshire, Ronald May and his wife, Joanne, of Winchendon, Darlene May of Athol, and Carol Fougere of Jaffrey, NH; and many nephews and nieces.



Besides his parents, Bruce was predeceased by a brother, Steven May.



There are no calling hours.



A celebration of life will be held on April 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Franco-American Club, 592 South Street, Athol.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019