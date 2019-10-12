|
Calvert A. Lundgren, of East River St., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 86. Cal was born in Orange, MA on January 20, 1933 to Clarence and Isadore (Emery) Lundgren. He graduated from Orange High School in 1950 and joined the Navy, where he was stationed on the USS Neptune ARC-2. Their mission was to transport, deploy, retrieve & repair sub-marine cables during the Korean Conflict. On one mission, he cruised through the Panama Canal.
After serving his country, he was honorably discharged on April 19, 1955 and he returned to Orange and on May 4, 1956, he married Jean Flynn. They raised their 3 children, Chris, Cheryl & Craig, on Dexter St. in Orange. The Lundgren household always took summer vacations. The family traveled all over the country. The favorite destinations were beaches & battlefields! All of our adventures were of course captured as slides by Cal's Argus camera, his love of photography developing while he was seeing the world in the Navy. We enjoyed many movie nights in the living room, where his Navy adventures and past vacations came alive on the screen.
Once grandchildren started arriving, Cal & Jean became devoted grandparents. When Cheryl was married and living in Hawaii with her family, vacations for Cal & Jean continued and they visited Hawaii 3 times, as well as Texas & Maryland. Cal & Craig also took a trip to The Indianapolis Speedway to see the Indy 500. One last big vacation was made to Alaska before Jean developed Parkinson's disease. Cal & Jean enjoyed 59 years of marriage, until her death on September 18, 2015.
Cal was a member of the Orange Fire Department and retired after 30 years of service as a Lieutenant. He was very proud when, as a teenager, his son Craig joined the department. He retired from the Orange Post Office in the 1980's, after many years as a letter carrier. He was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church, where he served on many boards & committees. He recently received a 60 year certificate for membership in Orange American Legion Post 172.
Cal is survived by his children, Chris Lundgren, Cheryl McIntosh and Craig and his wife Kelli Lundgren, all of Orange; grandchildren Steven, Timothy, Sharon, Kaila, Rachel, Alison, Megan, Cody, Kailyn and Jacob; a great granddaughter Aliya; and a sister Andriena.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 16 from 5-7 PM. Funeral Services will be Thursday at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The American Legion Post 172, PO Box 172, Orange, MA 01364 or the Orange Firefighters Relief Association,18 Water Street, Orange, MA 01364
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 14, 2019