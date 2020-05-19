Dr. Carl G. Holmgren
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Carl G. Holmgren, PhD., 72, passed away peacefully after a 7-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinsonism.

Carl was born in Brockton, MA, son of the late Anne (Johnson) and Jack Holmgren. He grew up in Enfield, CT.

After serving in the Army Carl earned his teaching degree and became an educator. He taught high school while continuing his education, eventually receiving a PhD in Psychology. He went on to work for many years counseling at-risk teens and teaching psychology at Holyoke Community College until his retirement in 2011.

During his free time Carl loved spending time with his children. He coached many of their sports teams and went on countless camping trips and vacations.

Carl is survived by his wife, Ann-Marie, and his five children, Marcus and wife, Tatevik, of Medway, MA; April and husband, Gayle, of Northfield, MA; Meghan and husband, Bob, of New Bedford, MA; Eric and wife, Nicole, of Nashville, TN; and Ryan of New York, NY. Six grandchildren: Trevor Rich, Brody and Alyssa Williams, Kevin and Karina Holmgren, and Easton Holmgren. A sister, Janice Bresnahan of Ohio, and a brother, Jay Holmgren of Arizona.

He was predeceased by a sister, Joanne Tait.

There are no calling hours.

Services will be private.

Interment will be private at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) lbda.org., or the Orange Recreation Association, P.O. Box 195 , Orange, MA 01364-0195.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved