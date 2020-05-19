Dr. Carl G. Holmgren, PhD., 72, passed away peacefully after a 7-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinsonism.
Carl was born in Brockton, MA, son of the late Anne (Johnson) and Jack Holmgren. He grew up in Enfield, CT.
After serving in the Army Carl earned his teaching degree and became an educator. He taught high school while continuing his education, eventually receiving a PhD in Psychology. He went on to work for many years counseling at-risk teens and teaching psychology at Holyoke Community College until his retirement in 2011.
During his free time Carl loved spending time with his children. He coached many of their sports teams and went on countless camping trips and vacations.
Carl is survived by his wife, Ann-Marie, and his five children, Marcus and wife, Tatevik, of Medway, MA; April and husband, Gayle, of Northfield, MA; Meghan and husband, Bob, of New Bedford, MA; Eric and wife, Nicole, of Nashville, TN; and Ryan of New York, NY. Six grandchildren: Trevor Rich, Brody and Alyssa Williams, Kevin and Karina Holmgren, and Easton Holmgren. A sister, Janice Bresnahan of Ohio, and a brother, Jay Holmgren of Arizona.
He was predeceased by a sister, Joanne Tait.
There are no calling hours.
Services will be private.
Interment will be private at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) lbda.org., or the Orange Recreation Association, P.O. Box 195 , Orange, MA 01364-0195.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in Athol Daily News on May 19, 2020.