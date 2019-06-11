Carolyn Irene O'Loughlin, 88, of Chelmsford MA died Sunday June 9, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care.



Born in Orange, Massachusetts on January 4, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Gertrude Dexter. She was a graduate of Mahar Regional High School of Orange, MA with the class of 1949.



Carolyn met and married the love of her life Richard H. O'Loughlin Jr. who passed on January 24, 2013.



Carolyn worked at Purity Supreme Distribution Center in Billerica, MA as an executive assistant before retiring.



In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, lottery scratch tickets, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.



Carolyn is survived by her sons and their wives, Richard H. O'Loughlin III and Deborah Rock of Amherst, NH, and David and Elizabeth O'Loughlin of Alton Bay, NH; a daughter and her husband, Debra and Gerald Fortier of Nottingham, NH; a brother William Dexter of Warwick, RI; seven grandchildren, Heather Abernathy, Kirsten Just, Kelly, Riley and Emma O'Loughlin, Renee Lucia and Mark Fortier; and 8 great grandchildren.



Visiting hours Sat., June 15th from 10am to 12 noon followed by a Funeral Service at noon at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, MA. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family in South Cemetery, Orange, MA. In lieu of flowers for those that wish contributions in her memory made be made to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.