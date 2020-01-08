|
Casey Wayne Sedgwick, 29, of Athol, died Monday, January 6, in his home after a short illness. Casey was born March 18, 1990, in Fitchburg, son of Russell and Althea (Swenson) Sedgwick and has lived in Athol for the past 15 years. He loved life, family, friends and the outdoors, especially fishing, hiking and camping. Besides his parents, Russell and Althea of Athol, he leaves two brothers, Joe and Cody Sedgwick of Athol; his fiance, Erica Fondini of Athol; his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He's going to be missed greatly and his loving memories will go on. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Funeral services are private under the direction of Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020