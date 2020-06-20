Cassundra M. Nelson
Cassundra M. Nelson, 30, passed away on June 17, 2020.

Cassundra was born in Greenfield on September 24, 1989 and grew up in Phillipston and attended Narragansett Regional School in Templeton.

She loved being a mom and at a younger age, she enjoyed most summers at camp in Tully.

Always straight up with people, she asked for little in return and just wanted honesty.

Cassundra will be sadly missed by her two beautiful girls, Kaylee M. Casson (8) and Isabella K. "Bella" Casson (4), who were full of sweet love for their momma; her father, Tim Nelson; her mother, Sally Pratt; a sister, Sarah Pratt-Couture; paternal grandmother, Angie Nelson; nieces, Zoey and Jamie with another on the way; aunts and uncles, Marie Mello and her husband, George, Mary Mustakangas and Scott Amadon and his wife, Paula; great aunt, Betty Ann Smith; and cousins, Mason Mello, Jay Mustakangas, Luke Mustakangas, Amber Amadon, Michael Smith and Caleb Mustakangas.

Cassundra was predeceased by a brother, Kevin Nelson in 2018, as well as her grandparents, Frank Nelson, Clayton Holmes and Joan Hyatt-Holmes, and an uncle, Jim Smith.

There are no calling hours.

Services and interment at Doe Valley Cemetery in Athol will be private.

Donations may be made in Cassundra's memory to help her daughters. There are two different accounts for checks to be made out to. Kaylee Casson, OR, Isabella Casson, (donations may be made to both girls however), c/o Athol Savings Bank, 388 Main Street, Athol, MA 01331.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
