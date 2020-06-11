Chad Michael Coy, 42, of Athol, died peacefully Tuesday, June 9, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after an illness.
Chad was born August 14, 1977 in Greenfield, MA, Son of Dolores (Powling) Coy and the late Victor Coy. He played Little League, Babe Ruth, football and was a graduate of Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School. He was a member of the American Pool Association. Chad enjoyed hunting with his dad and brother, fishing, wood carving, painting, the Patriots and Red Sox. He loved his American muscle cars and teasing his sister. Chad will certainly be remembered by his ability to make others laugh with the goal of cheering people up.
Besides his mother Dolores, he leaves his wife of 15 years, Cassandra (Corkum) Coy; two sons, Jordan and Kaedyn Coy; one daughter, Caila Coy; one brother, Scott Coy and his wife, Krista; one sister, Lynn Gale and husband, Billy; two nephews, Shane Coy and wife, Audra and Brandon Coy and wife, Kate; aunts and uncles, Brenda and Ronnie Grogan, Bonnie and Wayne Powling, Claire and Jim Paddock, Gerald and Judy Powling, Louis and Kay Powling, and David Patterson; several cousins.
Chad was predeceased by his nephew, Corey Gale, aunt Charlene Patterson, and grandmother Audrey Powling.
A celebration of life will be announced in the future.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange.
A celebration of life will be announced in the future.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.